Woman trying to ‘sell Pelosi’s laptop to Russians’ arrested

Washington, Jan 19 : A woman who according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) stole House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the January 6 Capitol riots and tried to sell it to Russians, has been arrested.

A listing posted on the Justice Department’s website on Monday said that Riley June Williams was arrested earlier in the day in Pennsylvania’s Middle District, The Hill news website reported.

The listing tracks arrests made in connection to the violence.

According to the Department, Williams has been charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds”.

In a court filing on Sunday, the FBI said a witness told the Bureau that Williams “intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service”.

It was not immediately clear if Williams was still in possession of the laptop or if she had destroyed or discarded it.

According to the filing, the witness also showed the FBI a video of Williams stealing the laptop, The Hill news website reported.

After the violence, Pelosi’s Chief of Staff Drew Hammill had confirmed that a laptop used for presentations was stolen.

But it was unclear whether that was the laptop Williams stole.

