Woman who remained unaware of pregnancy until witnessing labour pain delivers baby

An UK woman, Lavinia Stanton (23) who was unaware of the pregnancy until witnessing labour pain delivered healthy baby.

A couple of hours before witnessing labour pain, Stanton was enjoying a cocktail night out with her friend. However, on the same night, she left the restaurant at 10 p.m. after felling unwell and visited her mother’s house, Times Now reported.

Stanton’s pregnancy came to lime light only after her mother called ambulance as the woman was witnessing cramps.

At the hospital, she was shifted to labour ward where she undergone caesarean.

The surprising fact was that neither Stanton had a visible baby bump nor she witnessed symptoms like mood swings, kicking in the tummy etc. Moreover, her pregnancy tests which were conducted weeks before labour pain were negative.

It may be mentioned that it is not an isolated case. Sometimes women especially younger ones remain unaware of the pregnancy until the 20th week. Some even remain clueless until they witness labour pain. This phenomenon is known as cryptic pregnancy.