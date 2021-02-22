Woman worker dies, six hurt in industrial unit blast on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman died and six other workers were injured, two of them seriously, in a blast at a fan manufacturing unit in Bolarum, Sangareddy district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm during the heating of a fan condenser in the oven resulting in the woman’s death on the spot and injuries to six others, who were working near the oven, a police official said.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital where the condition of two was stated to be serious, the official said, adding further investigation was on.