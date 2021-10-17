Women must be given their constitutional rights: Pakistan chief justice

Lahore: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said that it is imperative that women enjoy all the rights and powers guaranteed by the law, reported local media.

Underlining that constitution has guaranteed many rights and powers for women, Justice Gulzar said that women should be provided with all rights, according to Geo News.

“Not only should women be given representation everywhere but all their rights should also be protected,” Justice Gulzar added.

Emphasising that women are the lifeline of society, he said: “The well-being of women leads to the well-being of the whole nation.”

He was speaking during an inaugural ceremony of the Pink Ribbon Hospital, the first-ever fully dedicated breast cancer facility in Pakistan, reported Geo News.

Highlighting that despite a high proportion of women population, Pakistan had no specialised breast cancer institute.

Justice Gulzar stressed that as many as 40,000 deaths per year are reported in Pakistan due to breast cancer, which can not be overlooked.

