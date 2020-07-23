Woman raped by two men in UP

Pratapgarh (UP): A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a village under Fatanpur police station area here, police said on Thursday.

The victim lodged a complaint in which it is alleged that she had contacted Sangam Lal alias Lala and Dinesh for renting a house. Both of them had called her to a secluded place to talk about the rent where they allegedly raped her on Wednesday, Raniganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Atul Anjan said.

An FIR has been registered and both men have been arrested, the DSP added.

Source: IANS