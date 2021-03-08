Women to get 33% ration depots: Haryana Minister

Chandigarh, March 8 : Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said the state has decided that 33 per cent of all ration depots will be allotted to women.

He also said Haryana is the first state where ration card holders will be provided ration at their doorsteps through mobile depot and this process has been started in Faridabad.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, was responding to a question asked by a member during the Budget session of the state Assembly.

On the International Women’s Day, he said the state has decided that women will have 33 per cent participation in all the ration depots allotted in the future.

While discussing the measures being taken to ensure transparency in the ration distribution through ration depots he said e-vending machines have been installed in ration depots for weighing ration in seven districts and the process of setting up e-vending machines in Faridabad and Gurugram districts is underway.

Chautala said the Aadhaar numbers of 1.22 crore beneficiaries, who are being provided ration, have been linked under the campaign ‘One-Nation, One-Ration’ scheme of the Union government.

