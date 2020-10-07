Women’s College to conduct virtual workshop on Jewelry Traditions

Hyderabad: The heritage club of University College for Women is set to conduct a two-day virtual orientation workshop on “Jewelry Traditions of India” on October 8-9.

It will be the second online workshop to be hosted by the university. The firs was a three-day workshop on ‘Exploring Local Histories – History and Heritage of Hyderabad City’, which was held in August. It saw online participants from across the world including Egypt, Portugal, Greece, England, the Netherlands, Morocco, Serbia, and the Philippines.

According to a press note, India and jewelry, jewelry and Indian women – the terms are linked inherently. The traditional jewelry of India is what makes the Indian weddings so rich and unique. There are exclusive designs and works which complete the traditional look of the jewelry.

“Since times immemorial, the inner urge to ornament oneself led the human being to create varied forms of jewelry in different media such as terracotta, precious stones, shells, bones, beads, metals such as gold, silver, copper, etc.,” the note said.

From the head to the toe, different types of ornaments were created that added beauty and grace to the one who adorned them. Hence, man has never halted the production of various types of jewelry.

The second online workshop is organised “to revisit our tangible heritage and how human being created varied forms of jewelry,” the University College for Women, Koti stated.

Aim of the workshop

The workshop focuses on tracing the history of ornamentation in India, while focusing upon some main historical period jewelry schools in India through interaction and assignments.

UCWK Heritage Club

Heritage Club of University College for Women, Koti, (Constituent College of Osmania University), housed in the prestigious historic former British Residency Campus, Hyderabad, was inaugurated by Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner on August 25.

To attend the workshop, register with the link below.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfXPE4KBWSZvYNkzL2aQLNFTVv0s1qvBpg-e3hrl320b_fqxQ/viewform