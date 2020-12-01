Women’s Indian golf tour back after 9 months with 7th leg

Noida, Dec 1 : Action returns to the Indian women’s professional golf circuit after almost nine months, as the seventh leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) gets underway on Wednesday at the Par-72 Noida Golf Course here. The last event on the WPGT was the sixth leg in the first half of March, when the Covid pandemic forced closure of everything.

The field of 23, led by Hero Order of Merit leader Vani Kapoor, includes established names like Diksha Dagar, Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall, Gursimar Badwal, and Saaniya Sharma, WPGT said in a statement. The field includes five amateurs and professionals from all over India.

Among the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) players who were playing on the Ladies European Tour — Tvesa Malik, Diksha Dagar, and Astha Madan — will all be seen in action in the eighth and ninth legs of the Tour. Of the three, only Diksha is playing in Noida.

“The WGAI is following the Covid protocols and will be adhering to the regulations prescribed by the government and doctors. While all players will undergo temperature screening before being allowed to play, and caddies will strictly maintain social distancing, the caddies will also be wearing masks and will be provided with sanitiser and gloves,” the statement said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.