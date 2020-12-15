Women’s pro golf: Amandeep aims to close year with win at 9th leg

Gurugram, Dec 15 : Fresh from her second win of the season, Amandeep Drall, who already leads the Order of Merit will look to close the year 2020 with another win when the ninth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour gets underway on Wednesday at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

The Kapurthala professional, who won from start to finish at the DLF Golf and Country Club in the eighth round, is a strong favourite for the Rs.10 lakh event. She has been grouped with Shagun Narain and Seher Atwal for the first round.

Pranavi Urs, the only player other than Amandeep to have won twice in 2020, is grouped with Gursimar Badwal and Hitaashee Bakshi. Pranavi won back to back titles before the pandemic, first as an amateur and then as a pro on her first start in paid ranks.

Tvesa Malik, who has had the best international season from amongst the Women’s Golf Association of India members, will seek her first title of the year, though this will only be her third start of 2020 on the WPG Tour. Tvesa plays her first round with Jahanvi Bakshi and Afshan Fatima.

Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari find themselves together in the last group of the first day with Anisha Agarwalla as the third player.

Another strong contender is Vani Kapoor, who will want to close the year on a high as she plays with amateur Avani Prashanth and Saaniya Sharma.

Amandeep Drall starts the event with winnings of Rs.7,04,400 while Vani has a chance to overtake her with a win. Vani has won Rs.6,35,900. Both have played seven events each this season.

