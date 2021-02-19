Women’s pro golf: Seher enters final round as leader in 4th leg

Pune, Feb 18 : Seher Atwal entered the final round with a lead for the second time in as many weeks, as a bogey-free 4-under 67 propelled her to the top of the leaderboard after 36 holes in the fourth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Poona Club Golf Course here on Thursday.

Seher followed up her first round of even par 71 with a 67. At 4-under 138 she leads Tvesa Malik (71-69) by two shots.

Overnight co-leaders Amandeep Drall (68-72) and Hitaashee Bakshi (68-72) slipped to tied-third while Vani Kapoor (71-70) was fifth. The elder of the two Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi (70-72), was sixth.

With five players under par and one at par, the top six are just four shots apart and this sets up a battle for the title at the fourth leg of the Women’s Professional Golf Tour.

Seher had just one birdie on the front nine, but she did not drop any shots as she turned in one-under. A birdie on 10th followed by another on 14th saw her get to 3-under and she stayed focused to roll in another birdie on the 18th and finish the day at 4-under.

Tvesa had three birdies against one bogey, on the par-5 12th, which she bogeyed on the first day too. She has now dropped three shots on par-5s, two on the first day and one on the second.

Amandeep seemed to be going fine till she dropped three shots in four holes at the end with bogeys on 15th, 16th and 18th for a 72. Hitaashee had two birdies against three bogeys for her 72.

Amateur Sneha Singh (72-71) tied seventh alongside Ananya Datar (71-72) while last week’s winner, amateur Avani Prashanth, improved her score from 73 to 71 in the second round and was tied-ninth with Gauri Karhade (72-72).

Among the bigger names, Ridhima Dilawari (70-75) was T-11, while Gaurika Bishnoi (75-72) and Diksha Dagar (71-76) were tied-12th.

