‘Wonder! Then who the culprit is?’ Arshad Madani on Babri verdict

New Delhi: Reacting upon the verdict of the Special CBI Court in Lucknow which acquitted all those indicted for the conspiracy to bring down the Babri Masjid, President Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Maulana Syed Arshad Madani said Babri Masjid was demolished in the light of the day. The world witnessed that they desecrated house of Allah and demolished it.

On 9th November 2019, five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, while pronouncing the judgment observed that Babri Masjid was not built by demolishing any temple. The bench held that demolition of the Babri Masjid was “clear illegality and egregious violation” of the rule of law.

The Supreme Court had declared the act of keeping idol in the mosque and then demolishing it as a criminal act and had also said that those on whose behest the act was done were also criminals. Then the question arises, if the Babri Masjid was demolished and those who demolished were criminals, then how they became innocent in the eyes of CBI. Maulana Madani wondered if this is justice or murder of justice?

All those indicted for the conspiracy of demolishing the Babri Masjid have been declared as innocent and exonerated by the CBI Court.

Arshad Madani says, it is mind boggling. If they are innocent then who are the culprits?

Siasat news