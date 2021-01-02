Won’t get vaccinated since I don’t trust BJP’s vaccine: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jan 2 : Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced he would not get himself vaccinated even after the Coronavirus vaccine arrives in India. Speaking to the media at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow, Akhilesh said he does not trust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vaccine. “This vaccine belongs to people in the BJP. How can I trust this vaccine? When our government comes to power in 2022, everyone will get the corona vaccine free of cost.”

Yadav claimed there is no outbreak of coronavirus infection anywhere in the country. “The BJP has spread the fear of the pandemic only to scare the opposition. Look at me I am sitting with everybody without a mask.”

He asked the media to tell him where coronavirus is.

The SP Chief said the fear of coronavirus spread by the BJP is only for the opposition parties so that the opposition does not conduct any programme in the state and the country. “During the lockdown, the BJP was busy beating ‘thaalis’. Then what is the need for a dry run of the Coronavirus vaccine now?”

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister met religious leaders from all faiths from Ayodhya on Saturday and took their blessings.

