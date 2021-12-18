Won’t setup paddy procurement centers in Rabi (Yasangi): CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that the state government will not be setting up paddy procurement center’s in the Yasangi (Rabi) season due to the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) led center’s policy of not procuring rice from the state.

The CM declared this decision at the district collectors conference and made it clear that the state government will not buy even a kilo of rice in the coming Yasangi season.

“No government has taken as many visionary measures as ours in strengthening the rural economy in the history of Independent India. We will continue these policies. Advance planning on the cultivation of crops in the coming rainy season should be prepared,” he said.

Chief Minister KCR addressing the meeting. Photo: Twitter.

He directed the district collectors to stress on crops like cotton, paddy, red gram and asked them to find ways to make alternative crops profitable to farmers.

Speaking on the employee reallotment issue, the chief minister said that couples who work at the same place are known to be productive and asked the officials to consider the ‘spouse case’ in a humane manner without causing obstruction to local youth seeking jobs.

KCR spoke about the Dalita Bandhu scheme and said that the goal of the scheme is to improve the financial situation of Dalits who have faced oppression for generations. He said that a sum of Rs 10 lakhs will be provided to them under the 100 percent subsidy through the Dalit Bandhu scheme. “It will not only financially empower them but also would lead to social investment and thereby contributing to the state’s economy,” he said.

“The scheme is already being implemented by the government in the four mandals in Huzurabad and funds will soon be released accordingly,” he added.

“There is a sadness in Dalit colonies that they always get cheated. There is a necessity to understand their pain and work towards its mitigation,” he remarked.

State cabinet ministers, MLAs, MLCs, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, and other government officials were present in the meeting.