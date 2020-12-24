Work for the welfare of countrymen, Hasina tells army personnel

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Dec 25 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the army personnel to stand by the people of the nation and improve their livelihoods.

Hasina was addressing a ceremony marking the President Parade-2020 of the passing out cadets of the 79th BMA Long Course as the chief guest virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka. The Bangladesh Army organised the function at the parade ground of the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Chattogram.

“I’m always with you all. My youngest brother Russel, who was assassinated in 1975, dreamt of becoming an army officer. Two other brothers of mine, Kamal and Jamal, had sacrificed their lives for the nation. We want you to always stand beside the people and make contributions towards improving their livelihoods,” Hasina.

Mentioning that Bangladesh had achieved freedom through a Liberation War under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina said, “You (army personnel) have to prepare yourselves in such a way so that you can move around the world keeping your heads high and uphold the country’s dignity.”

While greeting the fresh cadets for getting commissioned as officers of the Bangladesh Army upon the completion of their training, the premier said, “I want you to be more successful, efficient and well-educated in leadership so that the nation can always feel proud of you.”

Reminding the army personnel that they are the sons of the soil, Hasina said, “All will be benefitted if the country becomes developed and peace prevails in the nation.”

“Our army personnel have to work at home and abroad. So, you have to be efficient in every aspect. And you should always remain alert to uphold the country’s dignity wherever you go across the globe,” said Hasina.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed distributed various prizes among the winners. The army chief also thanked the premier for joining the programme virtually.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.