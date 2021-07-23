Work from Home: Hackers target IT companies, their clients and employees

Hyderabad: In the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown, IT employees who are working from home are facing cyber-attacks. The hackers target their IT companies and its clients.

The IT companies use safest servers and take all measures to counter hackers’ attacks. As for the past 18 to 20 months, the IT employees are working from home, the computers and systems of these companies face an increasing number of cyber-attacks.

Though the IT companies are taking all possible measures to increase their cybersecurity, due to weakness in network security, they are finding it difficult to fully prevent attacks from hackers.

Though the financial burden of the IT companies decreased due to their employees working from home, these companies are spending lakhs of rupees on their cybersecurity.

The big IT companies started recruiting the AI experts to strengthen their computers and system. Even small IT companies are taking measures to safeguard their systems from cyber-attacks.