Workers at Kandi IIT attack police,demand going back home

Hyderabad: With about 1600 workers, who seek to go back home, attacking police men and destroyed their vehicles today tensions prevailed at Kandi IIT premises in Sanga Reddy district.

L&T and Shaporji &Pallonji companies reportedly denied salaries for two months and forcing to get back to work. They are asking salaries of March and April and with no other go resorted to attacks for being forced to resume work. They pelted stones and attacked police men with sticks and smashed window glasses.

On knowing of the tensions, district SP, Chandrasekhar Reddy swung into action and convinced them of getting salaries of addressing their problems. He took some of the workers to Collector, M Hanmanth Rao who promised of timely salaries and help.

The Collector said that the migrant labourers are seeking to get back to their home states which is not possible due to lockdown and Corona crisis. Rao said that since the lockdown situation continues in the state their shifting is not possible now. We will talk to companies like L & T and Shaporji Pallonji have engaged them to work to construct IIT campus buildings in Kandi area.

The collector is understood to have engaged in talks with the companies to pay salaries. He said that the migrant labourers have agreed to resume work from tomorrow. Now the migrant workers want to go back home states due to lockdown crisis

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.