Working on building B’desh of Bangabandhu’s dreams: Sheikh Hasina

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Jan 10 : Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday recalled killings, rape and genocide by the Pakistan Army and their auxiliaries in the 1971 Liberation War period and expressed gratitude to “friend in deed” India as she laid out the path ahead for the country in the “spirit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman”.

“We will build the country as ‘Golden Bengal’ making it free from militancy and terrorism, as well as free from hunger and poverty and imbued with the spirit of non-communalism, this is our commitment on this great day, as ‘Son of the Soil’ Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman planned for long term and tried best to do within only three and half years,” she said in her address on “Homecoming Day”.

The day marks the safe return of Sheikh Mujib to his newly-independent country via London and New Delhi after 290 days of captivity in a Pakistani jail.

Sheikh Hasina noted that her father was subjected to inhuman torture in the Pakistan jail on 1971 where he had been counting moments for the execution of his death sentence that was pronounced in a farcical trial. He was released on January 8, 1972.

She also paid gratitude to India and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her role in his return.

Noting Sheikh Mujib had loved the nation, Sheikh Hasina said: “Bangabandhu has been killed; his unfinished work and dream are with us.”

“I am working towards that goal, how will this Bangladesh develop till 2100, we have made that plan. I have also done what will happen to Bangladesh in 2041. How the next generation will celebrate the centenary of independence in 2061, we’re working on it.

“These have to be implemented. The country must move forward.”

She called upon all her party leaders and activists to rehear the speech of January 10 alongside his historic March 7, 1971 address.

Hasina said that Bangabandhu’s January 10 speech at the Racecourse Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan) has all the guidelines required to run an independent state.

“There was no written speech in Bangabandhu’s hand. Whatever he said he uttered from his heart,” she recalled.

The Prime Minister also said the militants and the vested interests who have tried to foil Bangladesh’s independence have failed.

She noted that after she came to power, she has been started the trial against the war criminals of 1971.

“War criminals of 1971 have been punished by International Crime Tribunal (ICT) and the trial is going on for the crimes against humanity.”

Stressing that Bangladesh has got the status of an independent country, she said: “By maintaining this status, we will take Bangladesh forward and build the developed Bangladesh of the dream of the father of the nation.”

Regarding the coronavirus vaccine, she said that her government has taken all necessary steps to procure the vaccine and it will come soon, while urging everyone to follow the guidelines to remain safe from this deadly virus.

“Hopefully, the vaccine will be available for all. Despite the fact, we have to properly follow the health guidelines as we have been able to control the Covid-19 by maintaining the guidelines.”

She also suggested the intake of vitamins C and D and other necessary foods to boost the immune system to fight Covid-19.

