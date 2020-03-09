Workshop on cloud computing at MANUU

A+ A-

Hyderabad: MANUU Coding Club (MCC) of Computer Science & Information Technology Department, Maulana Azad National Urdu University in collaboration with Millat Foundation For Industry Research and Development (MFIRD) organized one day workshop on Cloud Computing with Amazon Web Services on March 7, 2020.

Total of 70 students from B.Tech., M.Tech, M.C.A. and PhD programmes attended the activity. Dr Pradeep Kumar, Head Department inaugurated the workshop. Resource persons from various companies and organizations – Mr Luqman Shariff (Cofounder, FX Labs, Hyderabad), Mr Hidayatullah Khan (Founder, Sentilist, Bangalore), Mr Saif Khan (Network Solutions

Specialist, IIHT Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore) and Mr Syed Saif Abrar (Technical Leader, IBM, Hyderabad) spoke on technical aspects of Cloud Computing.

The topics covered included Cloud Computing, Red Teaming Tactics, Network and Security, Open Source Tools for Enterprise SDLC. On the occasion career guidance and counselling sessions were also held.

The aim of the workshop is to provide knowledge of emerging technologies such as Cloud Computing to students entering the job market.

According to Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Cloud Computing as a technology has the potential to transform any person with a degree in CS & IT into Mark Zuckerburg of his own.

The core team of MCC included Abdul Basit, Rizwan Ahmad, Mohd Nasar Azaz, Ammar Jamal, Mohd Mustafa Kamaal, Mohd Mustajab Khan, Mohd Rizwan and Mohd Ghazi Raza.

