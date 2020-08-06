Workshop on self-awareness, by psychologist Dr Parveen

Panel Discussion on ‘Indian Education System — the Change it needs’

Hyderabad: A city-based psychologist, Dr Parveen Sultana organizes 6-days’ workshop on Self-awareness programme. The workshop on Self-awareness to be held between 15th – 20th August 2020.

Dr.Parveen Sultana is a Psychologist, counsellor, trainer, life coach and director of “Parvevolve” and “Growth Academy” in Sun city RR district, Hyderabad.

The programme has been designed to improve and enhance the self-concept in people. The section would be taken according to the convenience of the candidate and would be an hour long.  

“There is a need to transform the gloom and the darkness of the Covid-19 situation with enlightenment, self-realisation and actualization,” said Dr Parveen.

All those interested in the workshop will have write to pervevolve@gmail.com.  The entire program would cost Rs. 499. 

