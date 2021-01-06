World Boxing Bronze Medalist Mohd Hussamudin felicitated

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Mayor Neetu Kiran advised youths to adopt World Boxing Bronze Medalist Mohammed Hussamuddin as their role model. She was speaking at a function held at Limra Garden Function Hall, Bodhan, Nizamabad to felicitate Mohammed Hussamuddin for winning a bronze medal at Cologne Boxing World Cup in Germany in December 2020. “Hussamuddin is a rare gem who brought fame to Nizamabad by his exemplary performance in the boxing arena,” the Mayor said.

The mayor also praised the coach and father of the world ranking pugilist Mohammed Samsamuddin whose devotion to the boxing brought rich dividends. “He has not only devoted his whole life for boxing but trained all his four sons to be boxers”, she said.

The coach Mohammed Samsamuddin said that the Nizamabad Boxing Association was formed in 1990. In 1996 the Association obtained affiliation which made Nizamabad number one in the sport of Boxing in Telangana and Andhra. “Six boys and one girl took part in international boxing competitions so far,” Samsamuddin informed.

The mayor felicitated the boxer and wished him more success in his boxing career. “His success would inspire more youths from the state to take to the sports,” she said.

The Mayor further said that the KCR government is providing all facilities to the sportsmen to promote the sports in the state. She promised to help Hussamuddin get all the facilities and privileges he deserved on the state level.

The function was attended by all the notables and distinguished personalities of Nizamabad district who praised the pugilist’s outstanding performance in Cologne, Germany. The function was also attended by a large number of youths and sports lovers from all over the District.

The Mayor cut the cake and fed it to Hussamuddin while congratulating him once again for his exemplary performance in the arena of boxing and wishing him best in his future career.