World Cup qualifiers for equestrian tent pegging starts Friday

Greater Noida, March 9 : World Cup qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging and Asian Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship will start here on Friday.

“I am extremely pleased with the performance of Indian players at National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship. We are confident of doing well at World Cup Qualifiers and thereby qualifying for the World Cup,” said Ahmad Afsar, organising secretary of the national championship, which concluded on Tuesday.

The six-day championship had a total of 8 competitions including 4 single and 4 team events. The 61st Cavalry team won the Team Lance and Team Sword Competition and Haryana Police won the Indian File competition. In individual category Assam Rifles, Indian Navy and Haryana Police won gold medals.

Thirty teams, including Indian Navy, Assam Rifles, President’s Body Guard, Punjab Police, Chandigarh Police, 61st Cavalry, Haryana Police, Gujarat Team, Western Command, Northern Command, and Pathways Noida, among others competed at the National Championship.

A total of 148 Indian riders and more than 170 horses displayed their wares.

