On World Earth Day live Webinar organized

Bhopal: On the 50th Anniversary of World Earth Day 2020 CII-Yi along with Plastic Donation Centre organized a live Webinar on the Climate Change, Environmental Issues and Future threats.

World Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

On the 50th Anniversary of World Earth Day the Confederation of Indian Industry- Yi (Young Indians Bhopal Chapter), along with Plastic Donation Centre organized a panel discussion via live webinar to discuss the issues related to Climate Change, Environment and the way forward for the same.

Eminent list of speaker panellists gave their views on the discussion. D P Singh, Chief administrative officer of IIFM Bhopal, gave his views on Importance of Forest Conservation for survival. Yogesh Khakre, COO, B-Nest Incubation Centre ,Bhopal Smart City development corporation talked about how government is working on renewable energy and what role smart city is playing in sustainability. Raj Aashoo, Indian Film Music Director, threw light on how Bollywood celebrities and musicians can contribute in climate action.

While Mr. Zeeshan Khan, Founder and CEO Beyond Smart Group, talked about how plastic donation centre is working on ground level to curb the plastic pollution and how plastics contribute to Climate Change. A large audience of thousands of people joined the online event from their homes.

The session was supported by B-Nest. Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Anuj Garg, Chair CII-Yi Bhopal, co-presented the whole session. The session was co-ordinated by Syed Zaid Ali, who is the Line Producer and Founder of The Film Hub.

In the end all the speakers launched a campaign to dispose safely for the better planet and better future for our coming generations.

Zeeshan Khan launched dispose of safely campaign, where he requested everyone to dispose off their mask and gloves safely to avoid mishandling and spread of the corona disease. Khan said he will run and spread this campaign all over the world to make sure of the proper disposal of the medical waste.

