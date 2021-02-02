World Test C’ship: India must beat Eng by 2-Test margin to enter final

New Delhi, Feb 2 : Host India need to win at least two Test matches against the visiting England to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand in June. A drawn series with England or even a 1-0 win by India, however, could pave the way for Australia to enter the final.

New Zealand were guaranteed place in the WTC final after Cricket Australia on Tuesday decided to postpone their tour of South Africa. Post this development, the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted permutations and combinations for teams needed to qualify for the final.

India now need to beat England in the four-Test series by one of the following margins: 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0. If they do that, they will enter the final.

For England, any of the following margins will guarantee them a place in the final against New Zealand: 3-0, 3-1, 4-0.

However, Australia enter the final if India win by just a margin of 1-0. They also qualify if England win by 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1. A 0-0, 1-1 or 2-2 draw could also see Australia make the final against New Zealand.

“All to play for in the upcoming India v England series with three teams able to meet New Zealand in the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship!” the ICC tweeted on Tuesday.

