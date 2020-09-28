World Tourism Day Celebration to boost tourism in people

Hyderabad: To mark World Tourism Day it is celebrated across the country on Sunday 27th September.

The district tourism department held a yoga session at the Haritha hotel in Hanamkonda, Warangal. “Protecting one’s health is a priority today. The world health Organisation has recognized India’s Yoga and health practices as effective in treating several ailments. The program helps in promoting the importance of health tourism,” said Pamela Satpathy, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

District Tourism Officer M.Shiva said that because of the Coronavirus pandemic, awareness programs about health tourism are being held.
The tourism department of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday organized various activities including water sports and ‘Shikara Race’ in Dal lake. The authority says the move has been taken with a motive to boost tourism in the area.

