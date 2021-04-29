World University Rankings: UoH bags spot in list of top institutions

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) bagged a spot in the list of top institutions across the world. The list was released by Round University Rankings (RUR) agency, a Russian agency.

According to a report published in The Hindu, 13 Indian institutions figured in the list and UoH is one among them.

Following are the list of Indian institutions in RUR

Global ranking Name of the institutions 61 Indian Institute of Science 227 Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi 230 Indian Institute of Technology, Madras 254 Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune 334 Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur 350 University of Hyderabad 438 Jamia Millia Islamia 471 Manipal Academy of Higher Education 492 Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) 553 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University 606 Cochin University of Science and Technology 669 Vellore Institute of Technology 704 Amity University

As per RUR, the global rank of UoH improved from 363 in 2020 to 350 in 2021. Its teaching rank is 84 globally.

It is also reported that RUR provides a comparison of 1150 best universities located across 85 countries in the world. It considers 12 indicators to calculate the ranks of the institutions. These indicators are distributed into four areas namely teaching, research, international diversity, and financial sustainability.