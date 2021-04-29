World University Rankings: UoH bags spot in list of top institutions

Updated: 29th April 2021
Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) bagged a spot in the list of top institutions across the world. The list was released by Round University Rankings (RUR) agency, a Russian agency.

According to a report published in The Hindu, 13 Indian institutions figured in the list and UoH is one among them.  

Following are the list of Indian institutions in RUR

Global rankingName of the institutions
61Indian Institute of Science
227Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
230Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
254Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune
334Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
350University of Hyderabad
438Jamia Millia Islamia
471Manipal Academy of Higher Education
492Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
553Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University
606Cochin University of Science and Technology
669Vellore Institute of Technology
704Amity University

As per RUR, the global rank of UoH improved from 363 in 2020 to 350 in 2021. Its teaching rank is 84 globally.

It is also reported that RUR provides a comparison of 1150 best universities located across 85 countries in the world. It considers 12 indicators to calculate the ranks of the institutions. These indicators are distributed into four areas namely teaching, research, international diversity, and financial sustainability.

