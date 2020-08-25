World’s first floating Apple store to open in Singapore

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 5:33 am IST
World's first floating Apple store to open in Singapore

Singapore, Aug 24 : Apple is set to open its third outlet in Singapore and this time, it will be the worlds first floating retail store at Marina Bay Sands here.
According to a report in the local website Today, the new Apple store will be housed in a sphere floating on Marina Bay.

“We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay. Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions,” said the description on Apple’s web page for the retail location.

“It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new. We can’t wait to see where your imagination takes you”.

READ:  2,060 restaurants, 163 hotels severely damaged after Beirut blasts

Apple opened its first store in Singapore at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road in 2017.

Its second store, located at Jewel Changi Airport, opened in July last year.

Apple Orchard Road was also the first Apple store to open in South-east Asia, according to reports.

The new store is Apple’s 512th location worldwide.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close