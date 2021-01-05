WTA announces provisional calendar through to 2021 Wimbledon

St. Petersburg (US), Jan 5 : The WTA on Tuesday announced a provisional 2021 Tour calendar that provides a schedule after the first seven weeks of the season, which it had announced earlier, through to the 2021 Wimbledon.

“The current schedule reflects a traditional WTA Tour calendar for the majority of the season past mid-March, albeit with a few changes due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the WTA in its statement.

“The BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) will not be held in its regularly scheduled timeframe in March and alternatives are being assessed for a potential date later in the season. Further updates to the WTA Tour calendar will be announced in due course, including the second edition of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.”

The 2021 Wimbledon is set to be held from June 28 to July 11. It will be the first edition of the grass court Grand Slam since the 2019 tournament after the 2020 Wimbledon was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The calendar reflects the tour kicking off at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open in January through The Championships – Wimbledon in July. The first four WTA 1000 events of the year are also represented, including the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the Miami Open presented by Itau, the Mutua Madrid Open and the Internazionali BNL d’Italia (Rome).

