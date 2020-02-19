Novel predicted coronavirus 40 years ago in Wuhan

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: An excerpt of the Novel “The Eyes of Darkness”, a 1981 thriller by bestselling suspense author Dean Koontz is revolving around the social media which tells of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons programme.

In chapter 39 of his book, Koontz writes that the lab is located in Wuhan, which lends the virus its name, Wuhan-400.

Well this is interesting.



Dean Koontz

The Eyes of Darkness

1981

Highlighted in green pic.twitter.com/SrI9RgQsWy — l E T 17 (@Inevitable_ET) February 10, 2020

Congress leader Manish Tewari has also tweeted excerpts from a book that went viral on the Internet that the coronavirus involved in the outbreak in China’s Wuhan appears to be man-made.

“Is Coranavirus a biological Weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan -400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Tewari highlighted a paragraph that read: “They call the stuff ‘Wuhan-400’ because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan, and it was the four hundredth viable strain of man-made micro-organisms created at that centre.”

Is Coranavirus a biological Weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan -400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt. pic.twitter.com/Qdep1rczBe — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 16, 2020

As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions.

Read most of Dean Koontz books and enjoyed how descriptive they were. This, however, is a little too close to the ? ? — Stephen Wayman (@Swaydogg) February 16, 2020

Omg….. I remember that series. Scared the absolute life out of me when I was younger!! ? — Sea Haze ? We're free ??????WTO (@seahaze55) February 17, 2020

A user remarked, “Okay if it is then it surely backfired on them!”

The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus has killed over 2,000 and more than 74,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in China.

Outside mainland China, there have been about 780 infections reported in nearly 30 locations. Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan have each reported one fatality, while France on Saturday announced the first death outside Asia, an elderly Chinese tourist.

Egypt reported its first infection — also Africa’s first — on Friday.