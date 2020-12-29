Wuhan begins emergency-use Covid-19 vaccination

Wuhan, Dec 29 : The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus originated in December 2019, has started the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine candidates on certain key groups of people, the municipal government said.

The vaccination, available at 48 designated clinics in 15 districts, began on December 24, targeting some key groups of people aged between 18 and 59, Xinhua news agency quoted He Zhenyu, deputy director of the centre for disease control and prevention in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, as saying on Monday.

Those receiving the vaccine need to take two shots with an interval of four weeks, said He at a press briefing.

From October 1 to December 27, Wuhan reported a total of 43 cases of imported Covid-19 infections — 10 confirmed cases and 33 asymptomatic ones.

All but four asymptomatic carriers have been discharged from hospitals, said Peng Houpeng, deputy director of the municipal health commission.

