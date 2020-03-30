Wuhan residents dispute official death toll

Beijing: According to Chinese authorities until now 3,200 people have died of Covid-19 and 81,000 have been infected in Wuhan.

But, the residents of Wuhan are skeptical about this figure of deaths. Zhang, a resident in Wuhan told Radio Free Asia (RFA), “It can’t be right because the incinerators (furnaces) have been working round the clock, so how can so few people have died?”

Another resident, with the surname Mao said, “Maybe the authorities are gradually releasing the real figures, intentionally or unintentionally, so that people will gradually come to accept the reality.”

According to RFA, a source close to authorities in Hubei province, said that many residents had died in their homes without being officially diagnosed.

The locals say, everyday 500 urns of deceased people are being distributed to the grief stricken families. They argue that since last three months approximately 42,000 people may have been died of Covid-19.

They claimed that their estimated figure (unofficial) is not exaggerated as in one month, 28,000 cremations took place.

Earlier, a local media in Hankou (capital of Hubei) had reported that two shipments of 5,000 urns have been received in just two days.

The Chinese authorities have relaxed a two-month lockdown in Hubei province which has a population of 50 million people.

Those carrying ‘green-health-certificate’ meaning people who have tested negative for the virus and have been issued a green certificate are allowed to travel out of the Hubei province from the midnight of March 25. Unfortunately, the testing facility is not available in the major hospitals in Wuhan. People are told to try in other hospitals in nearby villages.

However, restrictions on travelling into and out of the mega-city of Wuhan, where the virus first alleged to have emerged in the middle of December, will remain in place until April 8.

The USA and Italy have surpassed China (according to official figures) in coronavirus cases. Today’s status shows the figures as:

