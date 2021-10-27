Xiaomi India sells over 7 mn smart TVs in 3 years

New Delhi: Tech company Xiaomi India on Wednesday announced that it has sold over 7 million smart TVs across Redmi and Xiaomi portfolio, since its inception in 2018.

Driving growth for high-quality smart TVs, Xiaomi continues to be the best-selling Smart TV brand in the market, the company said.

“The size of the smart TV business has doubled from 2018 to 2021 and we are proud to have played a key role in driving the smart TV adoption in India,” Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead – Smart TVs, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

“We are also extremely humbled by the reception that we have received from our consumers across India so far,” Nilakantan added.

According to the company, Redmi Smart TV X 50-inch, Mi TV 4AA 32-inch, Mi TV 5X 43-inch witnessed maximum demand from consumers.

“As we continue to expand our portfolio in the market, we will focus on serving our ambition of bringing innovation to all, thereby making television viewing an enjoyable experience,” said Nilakantan.

With content consumption going up drastically and people looking for movie theatre-like experiences at home, Xiaomi India recorded a 53x jump and has contributed significantly to the overall market share of the 4K TV segment.

While 32-inch remained dominant with new customers shifting from non-smart to smart TV, the company observed existing users migrating to larger screen size and 4K within that segment.