Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9 Prime in India

New Delhi: Expanding its Redmi series, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday launched Redmi 9 Prime in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 (4GB+64GB variant).

Key Specs

Display 6.53-inch

Processor MediaTek Helio G80

Front Camera 8-megapixel

Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel

RAM 4GB

Storage 64GB

Battery Capacity 5020mAh

OS Android 10

Resolution 1080×2340 pixels

The 4GB+128GB storage option will be available for Rs 11,999 in four colours — space blue, mint green, matte black and sunrise flare — from August 17.

“Our focus with Redmi 9 Prime is to re-invent and disrupt the entry-level, budget smartphone experience by continuing to provide the latest that technology can offer, further driving our mantra of making quality technology accessible to everyone,” Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 394ppi pixel density, and 400nits brightness.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is backed by Mali-G52 GPU.

The smartphone has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13MP primary image sensor, 8MP secondary image sensor, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is an 8MP camera sensor at the front.

The Redmi 9 Prime packs a 5020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and comes bundled with a 10W charger.

There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. It even comes with P2i coating, free phone case, and TUV certification.

Source: IANS