Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to feature Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 sensor

Beijing: Xiaomi is all set to announce the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, as well as the new Mi MIX smartphone and now a new report has claimed that Mi 11 Ultra will come with Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2’s 1/1.12-inch sensor.

Xiaomi and Samsung have co-developed the GN2 lens by researching for 18 months for the upcoming flagship phone, reports GizmoChina.

Also Read iPhone 13 Pro to feature matte black option, improved Portrait mode

Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor has the capability to shoot at 50-megapixels and has 1.4 um large pixels. It also uses 4 is to 1 pixel binning tech.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 11 Ultra will feature a new battery technology that uses silicone-oxide for the anode. It will also come with a phase (solid-liquid-gas) changing cooing technology for more efficient cooling.

Also Read Galaxy S21 smartphone sales top 1mn units in S. Korea

The Mi 11 Ultra will have a QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the front-facing camera. Powering it will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor.

There will also be a 48MP ultrawide angle camera, and a periscope lens camera that brings up to 120X zoom.

There’s no information on availability or pricing for the Xiaomi Mi 11, but considering there are units in the hands of reviewers, it’s unlikely we’ll have to wait long to find out.

Watch the review here