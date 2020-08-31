Xiaomi now has 3000 Mi Stores in India

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 4:52 pm IST
Xiaomi now has 3000 Mi Stores in India

New Delhi, Aug 31 : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday revealed that it has opened yet another Mi Store in India that takes the number to 3,000.

The new store was opened in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. With this, Mi Stores are now present across 850 cities in the country, the company said.

“Our exclusive retail network has made it possible for thousands of individuals to become entrepreneurs through their association with Mi India. We are determined to scale bigger heights together with our Partners and Mi Fans,” said Muralikrishnan B, COO, Mi India.

Mi India opened its first Mi Store on August 15, 2018, in Bengaluru and in a little over two years, has reached the milestone of 3000 Mi stores in the country.

READ:  4.1 magnitude earthquake hits West Bengal's Durgapur

This year marks the 6th anniversary of Mi India and the company posted a video where they spoke at length about optimising, disrupting and growing the Indian retail ecosystem.

Mi India currently has over 75 Mi Homes, more that 45 Mi Studios, over 8,000 Mi preferred partners and more than 4,000 large format retail partners.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close