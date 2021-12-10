Xiaomi-Poco India market share clubbed together, shows realme’s tweet

New Delhi: Fastest-growing smartphone brand realme tweeted a creative on Friday that showed India data for the month of October from a leading global research firm, where Xiaomi’s smartphone market share has been clubbed with its independent brand Poco to take the brand to the top position.

In the tweet, realme revealed Counterpoint Research’s monthly mobile tracker data that showed Xiaomi at the top slot with 20 per cent market share in October (with its independent brand Poco’s share included) while showing realme at the second spot with 18 per cent share.

“We are not India’s No.1 First Smartphone Brand yet. According to Counterpoint, #realme has took the 2nd position in October’21. This is how we #DareToLeap and get things done!” realme India tweeted while sharing the creative.

The data chart had a disclaimer, saying that “Poco data included in Xiaomi’s share”.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India and President, realme International Business Group, tweeted: “Must say you make me feel proud #realme team! Our strategy to bring best user experience across segments and leading in 5G has been applauded.”

“I don’t see any gap to be the real No. 1,” Sheth added.

The Poco brand was first announced as a Xiaomi sub-brand in August 2018 as a mid-range smartphone. Poco India became an independent company on January 17, 2020, followed by its global counterpart on November 24, 2020.

According to Counterpoint data, Xiaomi had 17.6 percent market share in October while Poco had 2.7 per cent share.

realme, on the other hand, had 18 per cent market share, which actually puts the brand at the top position in October.

Realme arrived on the world map in May 2018. Within the first year of operations, realme established itself as the No 4 smartphone brand in India that effortlessly amalgamated outstanding designs with advanced technologies and industry-leading qualities.

From a market share of 3 per cent in 2018 to 10 per cent in 2019, the brand witnessed a massive 255 per cent growth and sold 5.2 million smartphones during the 2019 festive season alone.

In Q2 2021, realme became the fastest brand to reach 50 million cumulative smartphone shipments in India and top 5G Smartphone brand, according to Counterpoint Research.