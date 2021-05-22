Xiaomi sells 200M Redmi Note series, to unveil Note 10 on May 26

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, which is riding high on success in the India market, has announced that it has sold 200 million Redmi Note smartphones globally till now.

The company also announced China will finally get the Note 10 series on May 26.

According to a GSMArena report, the Redmi Note series has been the maker’s bestseller since the arrival of the first Redmi Note in March 2014 and has been the driving force that pushed Xiaomi up to third place in the world.

The report mentioned that the company may launch a new device as well, apart from Redmi Note 10 series, according to an official poster on Weibo.

The upcoming device might feature three cameras, lined up vertically, the report said.

While it might look like the regular Redmi Note 10 5G, the dual-LED flash is positioned slightly higher, suggesting a different internal design and likely more changes, the report said.

While Redmi is preparing for the local launch of the Note 10, its CEO revealed another milestone — 45.2 million Note 9 phones were sold all over the globe, which is over 20 per cent of the total amount of 200 million sold since 2014.

In the first half of May, Redmi India unveiled Redmi Note 10S along with its first-ever Redmi Watch in the Indian market.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants — 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB — at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.