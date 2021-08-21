Xiaomi ‘Smarter Living 2022’ India event on August 26: All you need to know

Xiaomi has announced that it will be organising ‘Smarter Living 2022’ event on August 26, 2021 at 12 PM. The tagline of the event is ‘The Future Is Smart.’ The company has not shared exact details of the event but through its revealed teasers, it has suggested the launch of new television sets, Mi Smart Band and a new Mi Notebook laptop with a backlit keyboard. It is also expected to launch new Internet of Things (IoT) products.

Xiaomi has a dedicated page on its official website facilitating the users to register for the upcoming event. A ‘Notify Me’ button and a trivia question that went live suggesting the launch of the new Mi Notebook.

Xiaomi India Chief Business Officer, Raghu Reddy has shared a sneak peek of the upcoming Mi Notebook on his Twitter handle. The laptop is teased to have eye protection that includes TUV LBL protection and DC dimming support. The device is also teased to be powered by next gen Intel processors and offer a high resolution display with 16:10 aspect ratio with support for100% sRGB colour gamut. Other features teased include backlit keyboard, high refresh rate display and a fingerprint scanner for secure access.

Can't really spill all the beans yet! But I've got a sneak peek of this device I can share with you…



Can you guess what this is about? pic.twitter.com/Z3BEvhuOxs — 61 2 17 19 73 (@RaghuReddy505) August 13, 2021

Now that's an upgrade I have been waiting for… pic.twitter.com/wDwW1oomp9 — 61 2 17 19 73 (@RaghuReddy505) August 11, 2021

The event might also see the launch of the much-awaited Mi Smart Band 6 which might share similar specifications with Mi Band 6 launched in China. It comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED touch screen display and a battery that lasts 14 days on a single charge, as per the claims of Xiaomi. It comes with water resistance and supports multiple sports modes and continuous blood pressure monitor.

Mi TV has also tweeted hinting the arrival of new smart TVs in the Indian market. The company is teased that “something big” is coming, hinting at the launch of a large screen TV.

The wait is over Smarter Living 2022 is finally here 😍. #Mifans, something big is coming your way! ✨Take a guess and leave a comment down below 👇 https://t.co/2RDIDgjhze — Mi TV India (@MiTVIndia) August 16, 2021

The company is also expected to launch its new Mi router and a new security camera along with other products in this event.