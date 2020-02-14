Xiaomi Unveils New Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10

A+ A-

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro at an event in China. The new flagships have only been launched in China but the company was expected to launch them globally on Feb 23, one day before the MWC 2020 was scheduled to begin. However, after the cancellation of the tech convention, there’s no certainty about the Xiaomi launch event.

The new devices launched by Xiaomi come with top-of-the-line specifications on paper. While most of the specifications on both Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are similar, the latter gets a few bells and whistles in the form of more internal storage, a better camera setup and a different battery. There’s no word about the availability of the devices in India.

Specifications

Both phones are powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC and are 5G compatible. In terms of battery, the Mi 10 houses a 4780mAh unit with 30W fast charging. The Mi 10 Pro, however, comes with a slightly smaller battery with 4500mAh capacity. To compensate the slightly smaller battery, the Mi 10 Pro will get an exceptional 50W fast charging.

What impresses further is Xiaomi’s new wireless charging technology that allows a charging speed of 30W on both the devices. Many top smartphone manufacturers are still not able to provide such speeds with even wired charging. Over and above, the phone will be capable of reverse charging other smartphones at 10W.

Camera

Coming to the cameras, the Mi 10 gets a 108MP primary sensor with two 2MP sensors and a 13MP wide angle module. The Mi 10 Pro also gets the 108MP lens but in addition it gets a 12MP short telephoto lens, an 8MP long telephoto lens and a 20MP wide-angle lens. The cameras will be capable of shooting 8K videos. The front camera that is housed in a punch-hole is a 20MP unit. During the launch event, Xiaomi claimed that the Mi 10 Pro managed to score 124 in the DxOMark testing.

Display

For the display, Xiaomi has opted for a panel that comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and to smoothen the experience further, the devices also get a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. This will decrease input lag dramatically.

The device features a curved AMOLED screen. The screen has a contrast ratio of 5000000:1 that is also capable of cranking up the brightness up to 1120 nits. The screen also supports a DCI-P3 colour gamut for better accuracy and HDR 10+ for better viewing experience.

Pricing

The Mi 10 starts at a price of 3,999 yuan (approx ₹41,000) for the 8GB RAM 128GB internal storage version, 4,299 yuan (approximately ₹44,000) for the 8GB, 256GB storage variant and 4,699 yuan (approximately ₹48,000) for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The Mi 10 Pro starts at a price 4,999 yuan (approximately ₹51,100) for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant, 5,499 yuan (approximately ₹56,300) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. The top of the line variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage has been launched in China at a price of 5,999 yuan (approximately ₹61,400).