Yaba tablets seized, 2 drugs peddlers arrested

Kolkata: Kolkata Police seized a huge quantity of Yaba tablets worth around Rs 2.5 crore in the international market and arrested two drug peddlers in connection with it from the Port area of the city, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police conducted a raid and arrested two drug peddlers linked to an international racket from Nimak Mahal Road under West Port Police Station limits on Friday following a seizure of around 50,000 pieces of Yaba tablets, he said.

Yaba tablets are also called Amphetamines or party drugs.

“The price of the seized Yaba tablets is approximately Rs 2.5 crore in the international grey market. It seems that the duo were trying to smuggle the drugs to Bangladesh,” he said.

The arrested duo will be produced before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Saturday, the officer added.

Source: PTI