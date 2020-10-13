Yatin Oza contempt case: SC says Lord Krishna said I’ll forgive you 100 times, not 101 times

New Delhi, Oct 13 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday, during the hearing of a plea against the recall of Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHCAA) President Yatin Oza’s senior designation by Gujarat High Court in a suo moto contempt case, remarked that “Lord Krishna also said, ‘I’ll forgive you 100 times, not 101 times’.”

A bench comprising Justices Kishan Kishan Kaul and Dinesh Maheshwari said it is very difficult to get a unanimous view among judges of the Full Court and there must be something which had troubled the court.

In July, a decision was taken to review and recall the senior designation of Oza by a Full Court of the Gujarat High Court. Oza had moved the top court against this decision. The Gujarat High Court on October 6, held Oza guilty of contempt over his allegations of corruption by the court’s registry during a Facebook press conference.

Justice Kaul said this is a problem when somebody crosses boundaries several times. “Lord Krishna also said, ‘I’ll forgive you 100 times, not 101 times’,” he added.

Senior advocate C.A. Sundaram, appearing for GHCAA in an intervention application, submitted whenever a senior advocate is de-designated, it affects the bar at large. Sundaram insisted the association’s first endeavour is to resolve the matter. Justice Kaul pointed out that Oza not only commented on the system but also on the jurisdiction, not once but more than that.

Justice Kaul added that this was the reason behind the action of the High Court and queried, “How could Supreme Court step aside on these issues as judges?”

A batter of senior lawyers represented Oza and GHCAA in the matter. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Oza has learnt a lesson like never before and urged the apex court to take a lenient view. Justice Kaul said the court will try to find a balance and also endeavour to find a solution. The top court has fixed the matter for further hearing on November 5.

