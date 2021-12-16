Yearenders 2021: COVID-19 Second Wave

Prayagraj: Bodies of the deceased buried under the sand during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, near the banks of Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Ghaziabad: A COVID-19 patient receives free oxygen provided by Sikh organization, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers across the country, in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Jammu: An inconsolable family member while performing the last rites of a COVID-19 victim, in Jammu, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Nashik: A family member reacts after getting the news of medical oxygen gas leakage from a storage unit, which led to interruption in supply of oxygen to COVID-19 patients, in Nashik, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Ahmedabad: Relatives of a COVID-19 victim mourn outside the mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, Thursday, April 15, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A relative of a COVID-19 patient waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen, in New Delhi, Monday, April 26, 2021.(PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge, in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Srinagar: Relatives perform last rites of a COVID-19 victim at a crematorium in Srinagar, Friday, May 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Ghaziabad: A COVID-19 positive child receives free oxygen provided by a Sikh organization, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers across the country, at Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Kanpur: COVID-19 victims being cremated at Bhairav Ghat Hindu Crematory, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers across the country, in Kanpur, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Relative and family members push a cart full of fire wood near mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Gazipur Crematorium in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Kishore)(PTI04_28_2021_000179B)
New Delhi: Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers, at Sarai Kale Khan Crematorium in New Delhi, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

