News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 12:57 am IST
Yediyurappa PA attempts to commit suicide

Bengaluru, Nov 28 : Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s relative and personal assistant N.R. Santhosh allegedly attempts to commit suicide on Friday evening.

Santhosh, 32-year-old and resident of Dollar’s Colony Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, “Doctors stated that he is responding to the medications. He is still not out of danger completely. We are hoping for the best.”

A senior staff member of the CM office said on the condition of anonymity that Santhosh was upset over family issues and reportedly swallowed about a dozen sleeping pills with an intention of committing suicide. “Reason for this action was clearly not yet known and the police are yet to register the case,” the officer added.

