Yediyurappa pays tribute on 21st anniversary of India’s Kargil victory

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday commemorated the Kargil Vijay Diwas or Kargil Victory Day and also paid tribute to the martyred soldiers.

“Let us pay tribute to all Indian soldiers who have been martyred for the country. It is our duty to offer our best wishes and congratulations to the heroes of the Indian Armed Forces and their families,” said Yediyurappa.

The Chief Minister also saluted a soldier’s statue at the National Military Memorial in the city. He was joined by other ministers and senior officials.

“All of us have a duty to express our unity and sovereignty as well as congratulations and support to the heroes of the Indian Armed Forces and their families,” observed Yediyurappa.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has also paid his respects to the Kargil war martyrs and veterans.

“On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and courage of our bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation in teh Kargil war,” said Sudhakar.

The military welfare and rehabilitation department has also paid tributes to the martyrs in the victory day celebration.

India fought a three-month long war with Pakistan in 1999 in Kargil and defeated the neighbouring country 21 years ago on this day, July 26.

Source: IANS

