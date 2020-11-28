Yediyurappa will complete his term as CM, asserts K’taka BJP

Chitradurga/Mangaluru/Belagavi, Nov 28 : Scotching the rumours about leadership change in Karnataka, three prominent BJP leaders, including one of the Deputy Chief Ministers, Laxman Savadi, said on Saturday that incumbent Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will remain the CM till the end of his term.

Of late, rumours are doing the rounds that the party’s central leaders are planning to replace Yediyurappa by this year-end as he is already aged 77 years which is in violation of BJP’s own unwritten law of retirement for its leaders. By the time the Assembly term ends in 2023, he will be 80.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashjwath Narayana and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa too rejected the media reports about the possible leadership change, stating separately that Yediyurappa will complete his term in office.

Like several BJP top leaders in the state, Savadi, Narayana and Eshwarappa are touring districts allocated to them to monitor the ‘Grama Swarajya’, an election campaign designed by the party to win the forthcoming local body polls in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga district, Savadi said that it is futile even to discuss on a public forum whether their party leader will be changed. “Yediyurappa has got assurance from none other than our party high command that he will be the CM until his term ends (for the next two-and-a-half years),” he said.

Responding to a question, Savadi said that he did not skip the cabinet meeting intentionally. “Our community (Veerashaiva-Laingayts) has been demanding for reservation for long. It is not a new demand per se. The government will discuss the issue and take a decision soon,” he said.

While speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Narayana said that reports about replacing Yediyurappa are far from true. “There is not even an iota of truth in these reports,” he said.

Eshwarappa asked the mediapersons why should Yediyurappa be replaced. “Who told you this,” he asked.

When reporters drew his attention towards Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s remarks, Eshwarappa said, “Just because he is saying, will our party change our leader just like that?”

Source: IANS

