Yesha Rughani plays aspiring actor in her next TV show

Mumbai, Nov 26 : Actress Yesha Rughani will be seen as an aspiring actor in the upcoming show, Hero: Gayab Mode On.

“My character’s name is Zara, an aspiring actor who has come to Mumbai to fulfil her dreams. So, this is a very fancy role and extremely opposite to what I have portrayed earlier. I have always played simple ‘bahu’ kind of roles, and this character gave me an opportunity to try something new,” she said.

Talking about her preparations for the show, Yesha said: “Since the appearance and attire of character is very modern, I am going on healthy diets and maintaining my physique. I didn’t pay much attention to my body earlier, since I was mostly required to wear lehengas and sarees in my shows.”

“Also, I have got a nice haircut which is a historical moment for me because I have always had plain straight hair without any layers. This might be only the second time in my life that I have got a nice haircut. So, I am very excited for this role and show and am working hard to do justice to the character,” she added.

“Hero: Gayab Mode On” will premiere on December 7 on Sony SAB.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.