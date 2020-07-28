Yesteryear actor Kumkum dies at 86

Mumbai: Veteran actor Kumkum, who featured in over 100 Hindi films and popular songs such as Kabhi aar, Kabhi Paar and Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi’, passed away on Tuesday. She was 86.

Kumkum, whose real name was Zaibunnissa, died at around 11.30 am at her Bandra residence due to age-related issues, her sister-in-law Shenaz told PTI.

Her last rites took place at Mazgaon cemetery, she added.

Kumkum hailed from Hussainabad in Sheikhpura district, Bihar.

Her most memorable film appearances include “Mr X in Bombay”, “Mother India”, “Kohinoor”, “Ujala”, and “Naya Daur”.

She also starred in the first Bhojpuri film “Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo” in 1963.

But her popularity rests mostly on the songs that were picturised on her be it “Madhuban Mein Radhika Nache Re” from “Kohinoor” (1960); “Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar” from “Aar Paar” (1954) or “Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan” from 1956’s “CID”.

She was discovered by actor-director Guru Dutt in the 1950s, who cast her in “Aar Paar” song for an uncredited role. She later earned a small role in Dutt’s “Pyaasa”.

Source: PTI