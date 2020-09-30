Yet another Dalit woman gang-raped, dies in UP

Balrampur: Amid the widespread outrage over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit teen from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, an yet another scheduled caste woman died in Balrampur district of the state while being rushed to a hospital after her rape by two youths.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said the incident happened in the Gaisari area of the district, where a 22-year-old Dalit woman, working in a private firm, failed to return home in time on Tuesday evening, prompting her parents to start looking for her.

The woman’s parents said she did not respond to calls on her mobile phone, triggering panic among family members, the police said.

The woman, however, returned home shortly later in an autorickshaw with an intravascular cannula, medically known as Vigo and used for administering injection, glucose or other fluids in the body, inserted in her hand, the police said, quoting her parents.

The girl looked dazed and in a serious condition, prompting her parents to rush her to a nearby hospital, but she died on the way, said the SP.

When the matter was reported to the police from the hospital, the parents alleged that their daughter was gang-raped, SP Verma said.

Acting on the parent’s complaint, police identified the accused as Shahid and Sahil and arrested them, the SP said.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, “After Hathras, now a daughter was harassed and gang-raped in Balrampur. The victim died in serious condition. Condolences!“

“The BJP government should commit no laxity in this case as was done in Hathras and arrest the accused immediately,” he added with a hashtag #Balrampur… #NoMoreBJP” on his Tweeter handle.

हाथरस के बाद अब बलरामपुर में भी एक बेटी के साथ सामूहिक बलात्कार और उत्पीड़न का घृणित अपराध हुआ है व घायलावस्था में पीड़िता की मृत्यु हो गयी है. श्रद्धांजलि!



भाजपा सरकार बलरामपुर में हाथरस जैसी लापरवाही व लीपापोती न करे और अपराधियों पर तत्काल कार्रवाई करे.#Balrampur#NoMoreBJP — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 30, 2020

Netizen’s reaction

Just like in the #HathrasHorror even in #Balrampur the girl was immediately cremated in the night. Local UP journalists report the brave girl was declared dead at 9.30 pm & cremated urgently 10.30pm !

Video courtesy @JournoPrashant ! pic.twitter.com/twneHaQZYA — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) September 30, 2020

Balrampur #UttarPradesh another gang rape .22 year old drugged ,beaten and legs brutally broken dies enroute to hospital. Perpetrators still at large.@myogiadityanath must resign if he cannot assure safety for women. #Balrampur #YogiResignNOW @MahilaCongress @priyankagandhi — Szarita Laitphlang (ज़रिता लैतफलांग) زریتا لیتفلانگ (@szarita) September 30, 2020

Another Dalit girl from Balrampur, UP gang raped & killed. Legs, waist broken. What is happening to the country? All those who wish justice for women should stand up & raise their voices against the rapists & their protectors in #Hathras & #Balrampur! — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) September 30, 2020

Another Dalit Girl gangraped in #Balrampur , UP.

She is no more and she has also been cremated at night.

This is gruesome. We are not humans. #DalitLivesMatter — Swati Khanna (@mynameswatik) September 30, 2020

Horror of Hathras repeated in Balrampur ,another daughter of India raped her legs broken succumbs to injuries and is no more#Hathras #Balrampur — Gayatri Ganguly (@GayatriGanguly) September 30, 2020

Source: PTI