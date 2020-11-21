Yet another former AIMIM corporator Khaja Bilal re-joins party

Hyderabad: Ahead of GHMC polls, the political events in Hyderabad are taking new developments. Yet another congress leader from old city Khaja Bilal Ahmed on Saturday re-joined the party.

Early this week another AIMIM former corporator and congress leader Mohammed Ghouse re-joined the party.

Earlier he was elected as the AIMIM corporator from Rein Bazaar division in the old city.In the year 2017 Khaja Bilal left the MIM party and joined the congress party.

On Saturday Khaja Bilal Ahmed reached AIMIM Supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s residence at Shastripuram.

With just nine days left for the forthcoming GHMC polls, the re-joining of two former corporators turned congress leaders holds importance.

Bilal named as an accused in five communal cases that were reported during the dispute over the Bhagyalaxmi temple abutting

charminar in 2012.