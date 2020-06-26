Yet another Muslim denied burial space in Hyderabad over COVID fear

HYDERABAD: A Muslim family was denied space to bury a family member at the cemetery in Langar Houz. The incident comes nearly a month after a Muslim was denied burial space in at least five cemeteries.

Mohammed Fasiuddin Ilyas’ father passed away on Wednesday morning.

Ilyas’s father was redirected to five hospitals before he took his last breath. Some hospitals even denied admitting his father, Ilyas said.

After his father’s death, the family took the body to Langar Houz cemetery.

Waqf Board didn’t turn up

After last month’s incident, the Waqf Board had set up a toll free number. Ilyas said he called the helpline but got no response.