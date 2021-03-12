Yet another rowdy sheeter murdered in old city

Hyderabad: Daylight murders and other illegal activities are seen rampant in old city area of Hyderabad. Just within four days of a brutal murder of a rowdy sheeter Mohammed Parvez at Rein Bazaar was reported, yet another rowdy sheeter was killed in Falaknuma.

Mohammed Jaber, a rowdy sheeter of Kalapather police station was waylaid by unknown assailants near city plaza function hall at Mustafa Nagar under Falaknuma police station limits.

He was attacked with the sharp edged weapons during which he sustained blunt injuries over the body, He succumbed while being shifted to hospital.

A team of Falaknuma police and forensic CLUES team gather evidence at crime scene

A team of Falaknuma reached spot and CLUES team was pressed into service.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the slain rowdy sheeter Jaber is an accused in Shahnoor murder case. A murder case has been registered and investigation is underway.